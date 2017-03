John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) team up for a duet of Mellencamp’s hit “Pink Houses” on an upcoming episode of CMT Crossroads. This song is one of my faves. Crossroads pairs someone from the country world generally with someone from another genre. And Darius is now country..in case you didn’t know. Mellencamp and Rucker’s episode is scheduled to air March 24, on CMT. Love it!

