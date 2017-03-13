Gordmans Closing All Stores

Say “so long” to another department store in the St. Louis area.

Gordmans announced that they will be closing their stores due to bankruptcy.

Gordmans originally opened in Nebraska and is an everyday low price department store concept featuring a large selection of the latest brands, fashions and styles at up to 60% off department and specialty store prices every day.

According to Bloomberg, the retailer has about $85 million in debt, while same-store sales fell more than 9 percent in the most recently reported quarter.

There are 6 Gordmans in the St. Louis area:

Fenton, MO

St. Charles, MO

Arnold, MO

West Chesterfield, MO

O’Fallon, MO

Fairview Heights, IL

Click here to read more.