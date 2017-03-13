Gaston Sings With “Adele” in the Shower on Ellen

March 13, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: adele, Beauty And The Beast, Ellen, Gaston, Luke Evans

Beauty and the Beast star Luke Evans revels in his love for Adele on today’s episode of Ellen, where the host even made a custom shower curtain emblazoned with Adele’s likeness so he could sing along with her in the shower. “I’m the biggest fan of Adele,” Evans admitted after Ellen showed a video of a shirtless Evans singing along to a video of Adele’s “When We Were Young” in his living room. “This is what I do on a Sunday morning, guys: learn Adele tracks.” DeGeneres then showed him the custom shower curtain, which had a cut-out for his face. Evans happily obliged by singing a few bars of “When We Were Young.”

