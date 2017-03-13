Ed Sheeran to Guest Star on ‘Game of Thrones’

Game of Thrones returns July 16th for it’s 7th season. The showrunners for Game of Thrones revealed over the weekend that Ed Sheeran will guest star on the show’s upcoming season. “For years, we tried to get Ed Sheeran on the show to surprise Maisie [Williams], and this year we finally did it,” David Benioff said during a panel at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. While no other details about about Sheeran’s role were revealed, past musical guest star cameos include Snow Patrol singer Gary Lightbody, Mastodon, Coldplay drummer Will Champion, and Sigur Rós. People were in a tizzy that the 7th season was only going to have seven episodes and now we learn the 8th and final season is only going to have six episodes!!! Read more here.

