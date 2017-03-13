Dairy Queen Is Giving Out Free Ice Cream for Charity

If you’re looking to get a free cone, Dairy Queen announced that they will be giving away one FREE small vanilla soft-serve cone per person all day long on March 20th.

While the giveaway celebrates the start of the new Spring season, there’s a bigger reason behind why the chain is giving away free cones.

Throughout the day, the participating Dairy Queen and Dairy Queen “Chill and Grill” locations will also be collecting donations for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, a group of 170 hospitals across the United States and Canada that carries out around 32 million treatments per year for children.

In an official press release, American Dairy Queen Corporation’s executive vice president of marketing, Barry Westrum, said “We can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation to fans, kick off the Spring season, and support such an amazing cause than with a Free Cone Day.”

This isn’t the first philanthropic event that Dairy Queen has done with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, as they raised over $200,000 for the hospital network last year and over $120 million over the past 32 years.

A cone at Dairy Queen costs a little under $2 on average, so while you’re picking up that free ice cream cone, perhaps you can chip in that money instead to give to this worthy cause.