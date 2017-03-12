U2 Announce Special 30th Anniversary Reissue of ‘The Joshua Tree’

U2’s landmark album The Joshua Tree turns 30 this year. Along with one of the most anticipated anniversary tours, Bono & co. are revisiting the LP with a special reissue, due out June 2nd via Interscope.

The reissue comes in a number of formats, including various “deluxe” editions containing: the original 1987 LP; a live recording of the 1987 Joshua Tree Tour concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden; rare outtakes and B-sides from the album recording sessions; and remixes from the likes of Daniel Lanois (who helped Bono co-produce the album), St Francis Hotel, and Jacknife Lee. Box set versions of the release come with an 84-page hardcover book of unseen personal photos shot by The Edge during the original Mojave Desert photo session in 1986.