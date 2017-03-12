Celebrate Opening Day At Our Free Block Party!

For the past 15 years, we have hosted the largest Opening Day Party in St Louis! To kick-off the 2017 season and celebrate the home opener, join Y98 and KEZK for a FREE public block party on Sunday, April 2nd from noon – 6:30p on 7th Street, between Walnut and Market. There’s no way to get closer to the action and be part of the biggest crowd downtown without being actually in the stadium!

The Opening Day Block Party, presented by Budweiser, celebrates the return of baseball in St. Louis and includes food, fanfare, drinks, games and entertainment! Historically, 25,000 red-clad baseball fans join us for the festivities and this is your opportunity to interact with the largest, most engaged, crowd, prior to the first pitch!

Don’t miss the celebration and be a part of our Opening Day Rally on April 2nd from noon-6:30!

Looking for an Opening Day VIP Experience? Click HERE!

Don’t miss the 2017 celebration and be a part of our Opening Day Rally!

Brought to you by: