The Internet’s Obsessed With Human-Handed Cat

March 11, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Cats, funny photos, Viral

On Thursday, a Twitter user named Emma shared some photos of a puffy cat that appeared to have human hands. (In actuality, a pair of plastic hands were positioned at the tip of the cat’s long arms, creating an optical illusion.)

Emma’s human-handed kitty—it’s not hers; she just found the photos on Tumblr—got retweeted hundreds of thousands of times, with many users calling it “creepy” and others calling it “the best thing ever.”

What do you think? Creepy or Cat-tastic?! Click here to read more tweets & comments!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live