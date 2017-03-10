WATCH: Interview on BBC Interrupted by Kids!!

A political science professor asked to discuss the impeachment of South Korea’s president in a Skype interview with the BBC today instead wound up on his own “nanny cam” when his two kids adorably interrupted his serious Q&A. Robert E Kelly, who teaches at South Korea’s Pusan National University, was only a few seconds into his interview when his daughter marched into his home office. After Kelly pushed her away, a second child rolled up in a walker. Then a woman (Kelly’s wife? His babysitter?) rushed into the room and dragged the kids away. hahahaha