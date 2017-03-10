VIRAL VIDEO: Mighty Wind Sends Little Girl Flying Off Porch

WHOA!!!!! Hang on sweetie!!

A four-year-old girl in Ohio got picked up by the wind when she opened her front door on Wednesday.

She held onto the handle when it flew open, and a security camera got it on video.

According to news reports, The girl, 4-year-old Madison Gardner, was unloading groceries with her mother when the gust struck. As Madison went to open the storm door of her Ohio home, the heavy wind lifted her in the air, leaving her clinging to the door for dear life as it flew open.

“I run to her, and I see her pinned against the siding and the glass door. I had to unlatch her from the handle and take her inside,” Brittany Gardner, Madison’s mother, told WEWS-TV. “She was scared and then kind of embarrassed. We were laughing at her, then we showed her the video and she was laughing at it too.”

Thank God she’s OK.