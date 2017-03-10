Trish’s Dishes: Flavored Detox Water

Trish March 10, 2017 10:16 AM
detox, flavored water, water

I drink LOTS of soda and coffee…. but mostly soda. After Jamie (in our web dept) posted this article about soda killing us and after hearing Dr. Beth Barnes (from Turning Point Chiropractic, she spoke to our CBS employees yesterday) talk about the benefits of drinking water….I feel like the universe is trying to tell me something and maybe I should start drinking some water…..So I thought I would pass this along…..swimming suits and shorts are right around the corner ugh! (you can click on the pic to make it bigger….cucumber water is actually really good!)

17230330 10211778799242276 712355216 o Trishs Dishes: Flavored Detox Water

