The 10 ‘Dirtiest’ Fruits and Veggies for 2017

The Environmental Working Group is out with its annual “dirty dozen” list of fruits and veggies it says have the highest amounts of pesticide residues. But take note: Protecting Your Pocket reports that the list, based on US Department of Agriculture data, has been called misleading since 99% of products sampled for pesticides “had residues below the EPA tolerances,” per the USDA. The dirtiest produce, according to EWG:

1. Strawberries

2. Spinach

3. Nectarines

4. Apples

5. Peaches

6. Celery

7. Grapes

8. Pears

9. Cherries

10. Tomatoes

The “clean fifteen,” or produce with the lowest residues, per EWG: sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage, onions, frozen sweet peas, papaya, asparagus, mangoes, eggplant, honeydew melon, kiwis, cantaloupe, cauliflower, and grapefruit, in that order.

