The 10 ‘Dirtiest’ Fruits and Veggies for 2017

March 10, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: clean eating, Fruit, Healthy, Healthy foods, vegetables

The Environmental Working Group is out with its annual “dirty dozen” list of fruits and veggies it says have the highest amounts of pesticide residues. But take note: Protecting Your Pocket reports that the list, based on US Department of Agriculture data, has been called misleading since 99% of products sampled for pesticides “had residues below the EPA tolerances,” per the USDA. The dirtiest produce, according to EWG:

1.    Strawberries
2.    Spinach
3.    Nectarines
4.    Apples
5.    Peaches
6.    Celery
7.    Grapes
8.    Pears
9.    Cherries
10.    Tomatoes

The “clean fifteen,” or produce with the lowest residues, per EWG: sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage, onions, frozen sweet peas, papaya, asparagus, mangoes, eggplant, honeydew melon, kiwis, cantaloupe, cauliflower, and grapefruit, in that order.

Click here to read more! 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live