QUESTION: Will The Next Trip To The Hair Stylist Kill Me?

The answer is…no.

Well, probably not.

“Beauty Parlor Stroke Syndrome” has received attention lately due to several high profile cases in which people have suffered strokes while having their hair washed.

One victim’s family member was quoted as saying, “80 percent” of stylists knew “you could have a stroke getting your hair washed.”

“Beauty parlor stroke syndrome” describes a phenomenon by which extending one’s neck over the ledge of a sink can diminish blood supply to the brain, potentially causing a stroke.”

That’s interesting because I’ve always found that part of the haircut to be the most relaxing, enjoyable part of the entire process. It makes me wonder whether I’m taking my life into my own hands when I’m told to lean back for that shampoo.

No, says Richard Bernstein, medical director of the Comprehensive Stroke Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago

“It is so rare that it’s a waste of time to worry about it. It’s so unlikely, and there’s really nothing you can do to prevent it,” adding, “you’re likely at no greater risk in a hair salon than you are in your very own bed.”

I wish that felt slightly more comforting…

