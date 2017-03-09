Video: Passengers Blooper Reel

March 9, 2017 11:02 AM
Filed Under: Bloopers, Chris Pratt, jennifer lawrence, Passengers

Jennifer Lawrence’s and Chris Pratt’s space travel film Passengers may have disappointed some viewers, but it’s unlikely fans will be let down by the highly watchable blooper reel. The outtakes, posted by Buzzfeed Entertainment, feature J. Law, Pratt, and their co-stars Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne, cracking each other up with intergalactic screw-ups, spilled drinks, robot bartender mishaps, prop malfunctions, attempted Thor audition tapes, and more. Perhaps the most interesting things to come of this blooper reel is the realization that merely uttering the word “Uranus” will immediately make everyone on set giggle like a fourth grader.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live