Trish’s Trash: JLo is Dating A-Rod???

Move over, Drake! It appears that Jennifer Lopez has found herself a new man -Alex Rodriguez. “They have been seeing each other for a few months, and were together in L.A. this past weekend,” a source close tells Page Six. “They are really into each other because they have so much in common.” A-Rod was also recently spotted backstage at one of the Bronx native’s Las Vegas gigs. While Lopez was last linked to the “Hotline Bling” performer, Rodriguez recently called it quits with Silicon Valley CEO Anne Wojcicki after dating for just under a year. Rodriguez has previously been linked to stars such as Madonna, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz. Meanwhile, People notes that J-Lo liked a photo of A-Rod’s on his Instagram page hours before news of their relationship broke. Gasp. Read more here.