Trish’s Trash: Elmo is Desperate to Meet Adele!

Trish March 9, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: adele, Elmo, Elmo wants to meet Adele, Sesame Street

“Hello,” it’s me–Elmo! Everyone’s favorite furry monster has launched a campaign to meet Adele in Australia while she’s touring Down Under and he’s there promoting the 47th season of Sesame Street. On Wednesday, Elmo appeared in a suit on the TV show The Project to deliver a passionate plea to meet the pop star. “Adele! Elmo loves you with all of Elmo’s heart. Elmo wants to sing ‘Rolling in the Deep’ with you,” he said. “Call Elmo! Thank you.” He then launched into a solo version of her hit song just to prove he means business.

 

He later took his campaign to social media:

 

