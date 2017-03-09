School’s Pool Party Dress Code Calls for Girls to Wear T-Shirts

“All girls must wear a non-white t-shirt over their swimsuit.”

The line was included on a permission-slip invitation to a 6th grade pool party hosted by an elementary school in Indiana.

Babble.com posted a photo of the slip, which also noted “No Speedos.”

Mother Jennifer Smith contacted the school’s principal about the line, asking for an explanation, which was given as, in the past, girls had worn “very inappropriate swimsuits and covering up takes care of that issue” without forcing students to spend money on new swimsuits. She also said the rule helps prevent teasing.

“Due to the varying sizes of students at this age, [making T-shirts mandatory] takes away the ability of kiddos making fun of others for wearing a shirt [since] everyone is required to wear one,” the principal wrote.

Smith responded with academic research justifying her concerns of the “emotional hardship that is caused by telling young girls their bodies are inappropriate and must be covered.”

Her proposed solution? Make everyone — boys AND girls — wear T-shirts. Well, her idea didn’t go over well with the principal or the school district, the superintendent saying he supported the elementary school’s efforts to address concerns.

After contacting the media, Smith’s fight ended with a win — school officials changed their minds. The new requirement? All students “should wear appropriate swimwear,” and T-shirts are optional.

Whose side are you on? The mother’s, or the school’s?