Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the ’90s

March 9, 2017 2:42 PM
Hey kids, remember the ’90s? If so, then you’re going to love Popsugar’s new stroll down memory lane, which highlights 49 celebrity couples from the decade that you’ve probably forgotten were once a hot item. Here are several of the A-list affairs that made the list (check the link for the full list):

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

51717852 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

1307333 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo by Eric Lee/Miramax Films/Newsmakers)

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon

51540806 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

909501 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

Photo by Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres

51640796 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read HECTOR MATA/AFP/Getty Images)

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

52025250 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read HAL GARB/AFP/Getty Images)

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi

51425247 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read TREVOR SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images)

855881 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

Photo Brenda Chase/Online USA, Inc.

Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon

51638291 Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the 90s

(Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP/Getty Images)

