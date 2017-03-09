Most Iconic Celebrity Couples of the ’90s

Hey kids, remember the ’90s? If so, then you’re going to love Popsugar’s new stroll down memory lane, which highlights 49 celebrity couples from the decade that you’ve probably forgotten were once a hot item. Here are several of the A-list affairs that made the list (check the link for the full list):

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Ben Affleck and Gwyneth Paltrow

Winona Ryder and Matt Damon

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger

Brooke Shields and Andre Agassi

Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon

Click HERE to see more!