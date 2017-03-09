LISTEN: Greg Hears From Those Who Can’t ‘Get Over It’

Greg Hewitt March 9, 2017 9:17 AM By Greg Hewitt
It’s hard, believe me…I know. But sometimes you just have to get over it in order to  move on with your life.

We’ve all been wronged in some way or another, it’s part of the human condition.  Today is about letting go, and getting on with your life.

“National Get Over It Day” is about doing just that.

“Get Over It Day was created by Jeff Goldblatt in 2005 after having trouble getting over an ex-girlfriend.  For more information visit his website at thewhatevernetwork.com.  

Are you ready?

I found out this morning not everyone is…
