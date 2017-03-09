Believe it or Not: O.J. Simpson Could Be Released as Early as October

O.J. Simpson randomly became a pop culture sensation again last year. The show “The People v. O.J. Simpson” won nine Emmys . . . and the documentary “O.J.: Made in America” just won an Oscar.

And now, ‘The Juice’ may be cut loose. Can you imagine the reaction?

According to a report, O.J.could be released from prison as early as October 1st of THIS year.

It isn’t a sure thing . . . the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners says there’s going to be a hearing sometime this summer, probably in July. And at that point, things COULD be set in motion.

It’s unclear what the likelihood of that is, but there are a few things working in his favor: He’s considered a ‘low-risk’ parolee . . . he’s been on good behavior behind bars . . . and he’s going to turn 70 years old this summer.

O.J. has been in prison since 2008. He’s serving a nine-to-33-year sentence for that bizarre incident in a Las Vegas hotel in 2007, where he and some armed ‘associates’ confronted a couple of memorabilia dealers.

O.J. was convicted of kidnapping, armed robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon, but he claims he was just trying to recover stuff that was stolen from HIM, and that he didn’t know the guys he was with had guns.

Click Here to read more.