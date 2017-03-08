What’s Killing Americans?

A study published on Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association finds that lots of people are killing themselves by gorging on bacon and soda while skimping on healthy foods like nuts and fish. Researchers found that, of the 700,000 U.S. deaths from heart disease, diabetes and stroke that occurred in 2012, nearly half of them happened because of overeating or because people didn’t enough of 10 healthy foods like whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and foods rich in omega-3 fats like nuts, seeds and seafood.

Meanwhile, the overeaten “bad” foods included sugary drinks and processed meats like bacon and hot dogs.

