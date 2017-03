It’s been almost two weeks, and everyone is still waiting on April the Giraffe to have her baby. There’s a link to the livestream at AprilTheGiraffe.com. (You can check Google News for an update here.)

A pregnant woman in South Carolina had some fun with the whole thing by posting a seven-minute video where she walks around her bedroom in a giraffe mask. That’s pretty much all she does.

So it’s kind of boring, just like the livestream.