Hewitt’s Hometown Heroes: Randy Grim, Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Greg Hewitt March 8, 2017 11:51 AM By Greg Hewitt
If there is anyone in this town who perfectly embodies what it means to be a ‘hometown hero,’ it’s Randy Grim, founder of Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

In addition to the already massive amount of work he puts into the organization locally, Randy and his rescue crew recently returned from a rescue operation with more than 50 dogs from Louisiana, most of whom had little chance of surviving the affects of the severe storms which crippled the area.

Since his return last Friday, nearly every single dog that was brought back is in the loving arms of a caring foster parent right here in St. Louis (and available for adoption at strayrescue.org) thanks to Randy and his team.

Meet our latest Hewitt’s Hometown Hero…Randy Grim.

