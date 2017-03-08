Beyoncé, Coldplay Sign Open Letter for International Women’s Day

By Raido.com Staff

Beyoncé, Coldplay and Madonna are just a few of the artists who have signed an open letter from Global Citizen and Chime for Change in honor of International Women’s Day.

“We have reached a critical moment in history,” the statement begins. “Recent legislation and rhetoric have put decades of progress for girls and women at risk.”

“All over the world, women are on the frontlines fighting for our future. Yet millions of girls and women are still denied basic equal rights,” the statement continues. “And recent policies and appointments in the United States jeopardize its position as a global leader and positive role model on human rights.”

“We stand together to say, in a voice louder than ever, that fighting for gender equality is the emergency and the opportunity of our time.”

Global Citizen’s site provides a list of actions users can perform on behalf of women’s rights around the world.