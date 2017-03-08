All-Pink Bags of Starburst for a Limited Time!!!

Good news for fans of pink Starburst. Wrigley announced on Tuesday that it will be offering a new Starburst All-Pink package for a limited time. According to Us Weekly, the All-Pink variety will only be available for the month of April. “Believe it or not, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst,” a Wrigley spokesperson tells TODAY. A second spokesperson added, “Everyone has a favorite Starburst flavor, but pink has certainly risen to the top. We figured it was time to reward our fans!” See more here.