This past weekend in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Edith Fuller spelled “Jnana” correctly to win the Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee. What makes Fuller’s accomplishment extraordinary is that she’s only 5 years old, thus making her the youngest contestant ever to advance to the National Spelling Bee in D.C, which gets underway May 30. Like the previous record-holder for youngest contestant, 6-year-old Texan Akash Vukotic (pictured above), Edith is home schooled.