A reporter named Tori Petry covers the Detroit Lions. And she ran a 40-yard dash at the NFL combine on Saturday in 5.98 seconds . . . while wearing HEELS. They weren’t super high heels, but it’s still impressive.

Rich Eisen from ESPN runs a 40 at the combine every year in normal shoes. This year he did it in 6.02 seconds.

Think you beat that time?