NEW STUDY: The Key to Getting Promoted Is . . . Having a ‘Bit of Crumpet’

If you want to get promoted, start having more sex (or “a bit of crumpet” as we refer to it on the show)….at least that’s the consensus based on a new study by Oregon State University.

Researchers found that both men and women who have “a bit of crumpet” at least once a day are more likely to get promoted than people who don’t.

The researchers say it’s because those people are happier (well, duh!) and that translates over to being more productive at work.

And even with their extra job responsibilities, they still had a better work-life balance than people who had less sex.

Click Here to read more.