Yes — you are reading that headline correctly.

Today on Good Morning America, country duo Florida Georgia Line announced their first stadium tour this summer — and Chris Lane, St. Louis native Nelly and 90s favorite boy band The Backstreet Boys will be joining them.

Wait…WHAT??

The tour kicks off at Boston’s Fenway Park on July 7, then Target Field in Minneapolis July 29, and lastly Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12.

