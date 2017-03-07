Beyoncé and Jay Z Took Blue Ivy to ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere

By Hayden Wright

Tale as old as time: Parents take young daughter to see a Disney movie. Of course, it’s a little different when you’re Beyoncé and Jay Z taking Blue Ivy Carter to the premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Los Angeles.

The Carter crew dressed to the nines to celebrate Disney’s latest big-screen adaptation of the story starring Emma Watson and featuring Ariana Grande and John Legend on the soundtrack.

Bey’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson shared Instagram photos of the family before the night’s big event. Blue Ivy wore a frilly green-and-pink dress that matched Beyoncé’s emerald maternity wear. Jay dressed down in sneakers and an embroidered denim jacket, but the family’s ensemble looked perfect as a group photo.

Tina praised the family as “beautiful” and wrote “Awwww love and gratitude.” With twin grandchildren on the way, Mrs. Lawson will have even more family moments to celebrate.

Awwww love and gratitude❤️ A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on Mar 6, 2017 at 8:13am PST