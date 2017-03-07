Ben & Jerry’s 3 New Flavors Based on Cereal!

Trish March 7, 2017 11:16 AM
National Cereal Day

In the spirit of National Cereal Day, which his today, Ben & Jerry’s has launched three special flavors inspired by cereals. The inspirations for Froot Loot, Frozen Flakes and Cocoa Loco are obvious, with the latter of the three consisting of “chocolate cereal-milk ice cream with a crisp chocolate cereal swirl.” In explaining the new-flavor rollout, a Ben & Jerry’s flavor guru said in a statement, “We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again.”

