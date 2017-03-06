Wedding Party Takes Photos in Front of Burning Bus

A wedding party en route to the ceremony in Iowa ended up with the wedding photo of a lifetime when their party bus burst into flames.

Krissi and Shane McCollow said they and their friends and family were still about 5 miles from the church in Nashua when the party bus started to fill with smoke.

“I was worried that it might stop and we may not get to the church,” Krissi told the Des Moines Register. “I just knew something wasn’t right because of the smell and smoke.”

The vehicle made it to the church and the passengers exited safely, but just as the final cooler of alcohol was removed from the bus, it burst into flames.

“It literally exploded,” Shane said. “It sounded like a gunshot.”

Nick Sorbe, owner and manager of the Cedar Falls-based Dolly’s Party Bus service, said the fire was caused by a leak from one of the bus’ brake chambers.

Wedding photographer McKaila Hanna and her husband, who was helping her with the job, took advantage of the situation by snapping some photos of the wedding party posing in front of the bus.

“Interesting unplanned entrance to a wedding ceremony today,” Hanna wrote in posting some of the pictures to Facebook.

Dolly’s sent a replacement bus to take the wedding party from the church to the reception. Sorbe said the wedding party was not charged.