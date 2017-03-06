P!nk, Sia, Stargate Reportedly Team for New Track ‘Waterfall’

By Eric Donnelly

Even if you’ve never heard of Stargate, the Norwegian production duo made up of Tor Erik Hermansen and Mikkel Storleer Eriksen, you’ve definitely heard their work: such as Beyonce’s “Irreplacable,” and Rihanna’s “Rude Boy” and “What’s My Name?” According to a new report, the pair is about to drop another huge track.

A P!nk fan page shared a screenshot, allegedly from Sony Music Sweden, which claims Stargate will drop their first original song titled “Waterfall,” featuring P!nk and Sia this Friday, March 10th. Apple music appeared to confirm the news in a since-deleted tweet.

Stargate are definitely teasing something from their official account, check out a snippet below.