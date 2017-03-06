New Millennial Trend: ‘Adulting’ Classes

Know how to fold sheets? Change a tire? Cook dinner? Balance your budget? What sound like basic life skills to some may actually be novelties to others, who for whatever reason didn’t learn certain tasks generally associated with adulthood. And yes, now there are “adulting” classes and meet-ups for millennials navigating the transition to adulthood, reports NPR.

While some argue that this is another form of coddling, others counter that it’s a positive, proactive approach to closing a knowledge gap. “When you see 10 people feeling like they’re the only one, and they’re all struggling with the same thing, you think, let’s get these people together so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed,” says Rachel Weinstein, a psychotherapist who cofounded a group that hosts such classes in Maine.

While the school is open to all, it’s most popular with young women, and managing money tends to be the main stressor—perhaps not a surprise given the school debt weighing down many millennials.

It’s not just an East Coast thing, either. A public library in North Bend, Ore., is offering “Adulting 101: Basic How-Tos for Ages 16-25,” with topics ranging from personal finance and job hunting to cooking and handy work, reportsKGW. The first class last month focused on easy cooking recipes.

A post at Mashable notes that most Facebook comments on the class were positive, though it suggests an alternative for attendees: Instead of taking classes, just look up the skills on YouTube “like a normal adult.”

