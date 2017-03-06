Adele Announces On Stage She is a Married Woman

By Annie Reuter

Adele is officially off the market. At a recent concert in Brisbane, Australia, the singer confirmed that she is married to longtime boyfriend Simon Konecki.

The singer announced the news on stage before performing the heartbreaking ballad “Someone Like You.”

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record,” Adele said. “Because as bad as a breakup can be and as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling. Obviously, I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now.”

She added while the song “Someone Like You” is “heartbreaking,” it is also about “being grateful and feeling blessed to have the chance to have certain people in your lives.”

This is the first time Adele has talked about her marriage at one of her concerts, but she still hasn’t revealed when the magical event took place. That said, anyone who paid attention to her Album of the Year acceptance speech at the GRAMMYs heard her thank “my husband and my son.” Check out the 2:27 mark of the video below: