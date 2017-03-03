Trish’s Trash: Battle of the Network Stars Coming Back?!?!

Trish March 3, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Battle of the Network Stars, Howard Cosell, Trish's Trash, TV

Who wants to see your favorite sitcom stars face off in a tug of war? Variety reports that ABC is working on a reboot of its long-running game show Battle of the Network Stars that is scheduled to begin shooting in May.  The original series ran from 1976 to 1985 with Howard Cosell as host and featured teams of actors–including O.J. Simpson–representing the three major networks competing against one another in golf, kayaking, three-on-three football, and more. It was briefly revived by ABC in 1988 and NBC in 2003.

Oh my gosh I used to watch all the time! Yes!!! This excites me probably way more than it should. But before TMZ and 24-hour news channels, this was our glimpse of the stars in a differnt setting back in the 70’s and 80’s. Here’s a clip of Lynda Carter on the show- #wonderwoman

And one more just because…Gabe Kaplan!

 

 

