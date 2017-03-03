Superstitious? Love the Lake of the Ozarks? Casting Calls Happening Now!

Lionsgate TV is scouring the St. Louis area for residents who are superstitious and wouldn’t mind sharing their beliefs and rituals with comedian George Lopez for a new TV series.
A casting call notice asks for those who have:
- Grown up in a culture with deep-rooted beliefs and/or traditions
- Have certain superstitions that have been carried on generation to generation
- Superstitions based on love, travel, sports, food, sex, beauty, money or job
To be considered, or to nominate someone, email the following information to castmystory@gmail.com:
- Name
- Contact information
- Occupation
- Brief bio
- Explanation of superstitions you believe in
- Current photo
Do you or anyone you know vacation or party at Lake of the Ozarks?
Lake News Online reports another casting call, this time for a reality TV show set at the popular Midwest vacation spot.
The casting flyer states the show will follow co-eds 18 to 25 years old with “big personalities who spend their summers at Party Cove as well those who chill by their private pool in Millionaire’s Cove.”