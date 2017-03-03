Superstitious? Love the Lake of the Ozarks? Casting Calls Happening Now!

March 3, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Casting call, George Lopez, Lake of the ozarks, reality TV, superstitions

Lionsgate TV is scouring the St. Louis area for residents who are superstitious and wouldn’t mind sharing their beliefs and rituals with comedian George Lopez for a new TV series.

A casting call notice asks for those who have:

  • Grown up in a culture with deep-rooted beliefs and/or traditions
  • Have certain superstitions that have been carried on generation to generation
  • Superstitions based on love, travel, sports, food, sex, beauty, money or job

very superstitious st louis flyer Superstitious? Love the Lake of the Ozarks? Casting Calls Happening Now!

To be considered, or to nominate someone, email the following information to castmystory@gmail.com:

  • Name
  • Contact information
  • Occupation
  • Brief bio
  • Explanation of superstitions you believe in
  • Current photo

Do you or anyone you know vacation or party at Lake of the Ozarks?

Lake News Online reports another casting call, this time for a reality TV show set at the popular Midwest vacation spot.

The casting flyer states the show will follow co-eds 18 to 25 years old with “big personalities who spend their summers at Party Cove as well those who chill by their private pool in Millionaire’s Cove.”

CLICK HERE to read more!

More from Marty Linck
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live