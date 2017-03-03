Steve Martin Is Teaching an Online Comedy Masterclass

The clip opens with Martin toying with the items on his on-set desk and cracking “I hope you’ve got your list of things you’ll need to take this course: Your marble apple and your stapler – very essential to learn comedy!” But he quickly dives into what comprises the core of comedy, promising his class that it won’t be about procuring headshots or an agent, but how to get good.

Per Martin, the classes will focus on his specific process, including performing, writing and editing. “Remember, you are a thought machine,” Martin says. “Everything you see, hear, experience is usable. Whatever makes you unique as a performer, do it, and know that there is room for you.”

Martin’s class will feature over 25 videos and a downloadable workbook. Participants will be able to upload videos of their routines and get feedback from fellow students, while Martin will critique select student work. Pre-enrollment is open now for $90.

Martin is the latest instructor to join MasterClass, which has previously offered courses from Christina Aguilera, Kevin Spacey, Usher, Serena Williams, Werner Herzog and Gordon Ramsey. Other upcoming classes include Shonda Rhimes’ writing for television, Hans Zimmer’s film scoring and Frank Gehry’s design and architecture.