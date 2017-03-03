Missouri School District Moving To Four-Day Week Next Year

My initial response after seeing this was, “OK…so who would watch the kids on that ‘fifth day’?

The North Callaway School District, which is located about 20 miles east of Columbia Missouri, will change to a four-day week for the 2017-18 school year, a move that Superintendent Bryan Thomsen said is a response to a decrease in state funding.

 

The district used an online survey to ask parents about the four-day week and found 65.7 percent of respondents support the change, 13 percent oppose it and 21.3 percent are undecided.

Thomsen said there have been no studies indicating a four-day week hurts student achievement.

 

“A combination of both a levy increase and a four-day school week would put us in the best position to provide the best educational experience for all our students and families,” Thomsen said in a news release.

Four-day school week…thoughts?

