Cards Pitcher Adam Wainwright’s Special Gift To Young Teammate

Adam Wainwright of the Cardinals is one of the good guys…anyone who’s watched the team over the past decade or so knows this, and he proved it yet again the other day as he prepares for the upcoming season

Ryan Sherriff on the other hand, is a 26-year-old journeyman pitcher who’s just trying to earn a spot with the team’s minor league affiliate in Memphis.

By all accounts however, he’s a good guy who works hard.

Wainwright took notice of this too, and was surprised to see the young pitcher walking back and forth between the team’s spring training complex and the small condo he’s renting nearby.

So, Wainwright asked.

“Do you walk here every morning?”

“Yeah, every morning I walk,” Sherriff said.

“How do you go and get food and stuff?”

“I walk. I walk everywhere.”

“Do you want a bike?” Wainwright asked.

“No, thank you. I appreciate it.”

“Do you want a car?”

“No, thank you. I appreciate it.”

(And a big hat-tip to the terrific Derrick Goold of stltoday.com.)