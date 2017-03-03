Author Diagnosed with Cancer: ‘You May Want to Marry My Husband’

Now, THIS is an example of true love!

An author who may not have long to live after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer has written a tear-jerking essay including a dating profile of her husband.

The New York Times published Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s letter Friday. She writes about her fight against cancer, going on to say that she would like someone to eventually fall in love with her husband.

“I have never been on Tinder, Bumble or eHarmony, but I’m going to create a general profile for Jason right here, based on my experience of coexisting in the same house with him for, like, 9,490 days.

“First, the basics: He is 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair and hazel eyes.”

Rosenthal goes on to write that her husband is a sharp-dresser and excellent cook, and he loves music.

“Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers,” she writes. “This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.”

Rosenthal sums it up: “If you’re looking for a dreamy, let’s-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man.”