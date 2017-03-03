A ‘Margaritaville’ Retirement Community Is in the Works

A Jimmy Buffett-inspired retirement community is in the works, complete with fresh margaritas and cheeseburgers (in paradise, naturally).

If nibblin’ on sponge cake and watchin’ the sun bake sounds like your kind of life, here’s some good news: Soon, you’ll be able to live exactly that lifestyle in the upcoming Latitude Margaritaville, a senior-living community by Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.

Margaritaville, the company inspired by Buffett’s laid-back lyrics and relaxed Caribbean-esque lifestyle, runs restaurants, hotels, vacation resorts, and more that offer instant escape. It recently announced a collaboration with real estate company Minto Communities to develop new active adult communities in seaside destinations around the country. The first one, Latitude Margaritaville, is in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Construction has already started on the $1 billion project, which is expected to have 6,900 homes in a community based on Buffett’s no-worries vibe. Latitude Margaritaville will offer residents walkable neighborhoods and a town center with a fitness facility, indoor lap pool, and spa. Signature Margaritaville food and drinks (margaritas every day, anyone?), a band shell for live entertainment, a resort pool, and a private beachfront club on the Atlantic (which residents can reach by shuttle service) round out the toes-in-the-sand feel.

According to CityLab, the village will be restricted to residents age 55 and older. And while no one is promising that Jimmy will make an appearance, you never know—anything can happen in Margaritaville.

Want to buy your own piece of Margaritaville? The sales office is scheduled to open this fall, but if you want updates on the latest information, you can sign up on Latitude Margaritaville’s website.

Click here to see more photos of the upcoming resort.