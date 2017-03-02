VIRAL VIDEO: Oprah For President in 2020?

Oprah Winfrey has always laughed off the idea of running for president, however she might not be laughing anymore. In an interview she did back in December that just aired this week, it’s clear that she now thinks she could do it.

“I actually never considered the question, even the possibility. I just thought . . . ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough.’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh.'”

You might need to hit the brakes though if you’re trying to make #TeamOprah2020 trend on social media…

Even though Oprah now believes she CAN be president, that doesn’t mean she WANTS to.

In fact, she added, quote, “That won’t be happening.”

You may also recall Oprah was on “The Late Show” in January. They were talking about Michelle Obama, and Stephen Colbert asked if she’d ever consider running for President. Oprah’s response: “NEV-ERRRR! Ever. No, no, it’s not my thing.”

Yeah, right…they all say that. Wait until 2018 and then ask her again!