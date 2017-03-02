Study: People Think It’s Morally Wrong to Not Have Kids

A new Indiana University study shows that most people are “morally outraged” by adults who opt not to have children. “Our data suggests that not having children is seen not only as atypical or surprising, but also as morally wrong,” said lead researcher Leslie Ashburn-Nardo, who says she now wants to find out whether childless adults suffer social stigmatization in the workplace and other venues. Read more here.

“Having children is obviously a more typical decision, so perhaps people are rightfully surprised when they meet a married adult who, with their partner, has chosen to not have children. That they are also outraged by child-free people is what’s novel about this work.”

I’ve never had anyone say anything to my face about not having kids. Is this really how people feel? Um….ok. Glass houses and all that.