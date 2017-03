A young girl who’s stuck in the hospital got a surprise from her favorite nurses.

The “Hokey Pokey” is 3-year old Madison’s favorite song.

She’s been stuck in a hospital in Springfield, Illinois¬†with complications from influenza.

Her mom says Madison is doing better but will be there for several weeks while her lungs heal from infections.

Madison’s mother expects she will be out in about three weeks,¬†according to WITI.