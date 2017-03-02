McDonald’s to Deliver Starting This Year

Too hungover or lazy to get off the couch and drive to McDonald’s to order an Egg McMuffin? Well, you’re in luck. The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it plans on rolling out delivery this year in its five largest markets: the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. A whopping 75 percent of the population in these countries live within three miles of a McDonald’s. “No other food company in the world has this reach and ability to be this convenient to so many customers through delivery,” the company said in a statement. “Because of our extraordinary footprint, McDonald’s is uniquely positioned to become the global leader in delivery.” McDonald’s already delivers in some of its overseas markets, including China, South Kore and Singapore. McDonald’s China has particularly been successful; just last year, delivery business grew by 30 percent. Read more here. McDonald’s has been on my mind this week…for real…because it’s Lent. And you know what that means: