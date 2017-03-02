Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Coming To St. Louis

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets and VIP packages for the St. Louis, MO show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday March 7 at 10am (local time) through Thursday, March 9 at 10pm (local time).

