Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Coming To St. Louis

March 2, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Hall & Oats, st. louis concerts, Tears For Fears

Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears will be uniting for a co-headlining tour this summer.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are partnering with international multi-platinum selling band, Tears For Fears, for a 29-city North American tour that will visit the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, May 6.

Tickets and VIP packages for the St. Louis, MO show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10am local time. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday March 7 at 10am (local time) through Thursday, March 9 at 10pm (local time).

Click here for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 102.5 KEZK

Like Us On Facebook!
Get The App
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live