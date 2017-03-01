Ways to Help Perryville Missouri Tornado Relief

Our thoughts are with the Perryville, Missouri residents as a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night.

Several businesses and individuals have stepped up to support Perryville tornado victims. Here are the items and different ways YOU can help our Missouri neighbors below:

Recommended List of Items Needed

Boxes

Totes

Hygiene Items: including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes

Gift Cards for Groceries and Supplies

Flashlights with batteries

Laundry Detergent

Monetary Donation

The best thing you can do is donate to a reputable organization. The United Way of Southeast Missouri has established an emergency fund for the Perryville community. 100% of proceeds designated to the fund will go directly to the victims, the schools and the recovery effort in Perry County. Please consider making your contribution one of the following three ways:

Text “Perryville” to 41444

Use a credit card at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/donate or donate over the phone by calling: 573-334-9634.

Mail a check or bring cash or checks to the United Way office at 430A Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Be sure to designate Perryville in the check memo.

American Red Cross Donation

To donate, text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.

For more information of how you can help CLICK HERE!