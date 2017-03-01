Ways to Help Perryville Missouri Tornado Relief

March 1, 2017 11:10 PM
Our thoughts are with the Perryville, Missouri residents as a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night.

Several businesses and individuals have stepped up to support Perryville tornado victims. Here are the items and different ways YOU can help our Missouri neighbors below:

Recommended List of Items Needed 

  • Boxes
  • Totes
  • Hygiene Items: including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes
  • Gift Cards for Groceries and Supplies
  • Flashlights with batteries
  • Laundry Detergent

Monetary Donation 

The best thing you can do is donate to a reputable organization. The United Way of Southeast Missouri has established an emergency fund for the Perryville community. 100% of proceeds designated to the fund will go directly to the victims, the schools and the recovery effort in Perry County. Please consider making your contribution one of the following three ways:

  • Text “Perryville” to 41444
  • Use a credit card at www.unitedwayofsemo.org/donate or donate over the phone by calling: 573-334-9634.
  • Mail a check or bring cash or checks to the United Way office at 430A Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Be sure to designate Perryville in the check memo.

American Red Cross Donation
To donate, text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps people affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.

For more information of how you can help CLICK HERE! 

