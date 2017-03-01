Voice of Caring: Caring Solutions

Founded in 2001, Caring Solutions was the first nonprofit in Missouri to offer the host family living model for individuals who have autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other developmental disabilities. In this model, caregivers are Caring Solutions employees who open their own homes to provide long-term assistance. Like all staff at Caring Solutions, these caregivers receive ongoing training, oversight and support.

Caring Solutions has grown to offer a variety of small home and apartment living models for those in the St. Louis area and surrounding Missouri counties—from 24-hour care settings to those needing only a few hours of support each week.

Recognized for a willingness to serve those whose needs are great, Caring Solutions designs and provides services to meet the unique needs of children and adults with developmental disabilities–giving them the opportunity to lead fulfilling lives and discover their abilities.

Another first for Caring Solutions and the region is their Family Support Program to help families who have their loved ones with developmental disabilities and significant behavioral challenges at home. Support is given in the home and/or in short-term stay away from home in Caring Solutions recently opened Valentine Place.

Interested in employment or contributing? Learn more at www.caringsolutions.org

Follow “Caring Solutions of Greater St. Louis” on Facebook.

Caring Solutions “Where Dreams Boldly Go!” GALA will be April 29, 2017 with Master of Ceremonies Charlie Brennan. Entertainment by the Ralph Butler Band. Contact us at info@caringsolutions.org

Caring Solutions “Tiger/Jayhawk Cup” GOLF Tournament will be October 2, 2017 at The Legends.

