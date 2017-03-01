Trish’s Trash: Dancing with the Stars Cast Revealed

Trish March 1, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Dancing With The Stars, Mr. T, reality TV, The Bachelor, Trish's Trash

The cast of Dancing With the Stars’ 24th season was revealed on today’s episode of Good Morning America. As predicted, this year’s contestants include Bachelor star Nick Viall, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, A-Team star Mr. T, figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Glee’s Heather Morris, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei and Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Kattan. The lineup also features Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, former NFL running back Rashad Jennings and–coochie coochie!–singer and entertainer Charo. Here are the 12 contestants and their partners that will hit the dance floor when the show premieres on March 20:

  1. Heather Morris and Maksim Chmerkovskiy
  2. Mr. T and Kym Herjavec
  3. Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd
  4. Charo and Keo Motsepe
  5. Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev
  6. Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater
  7. David Ross and Lindsay Arnold
  8. Erika Jayne and Gleb Savchenko
  9. Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess
  10. Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy
  11. Simone Biles and Sasha Farber
  12. Chris Kattan and Witney Carson
